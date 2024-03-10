Ring road project to be open for traffic by March end

Bengaluru: The Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project extending from Dabaspet via Doddaballapur to Hoskote has reached the inaugural stage. The traffic jam in the city will end soon as it will be opened for vehicular traffic in the month of March 2024.

The project will soon reduce traffic jams in the city as it will interconnect three national highways namely NH 48 (Tumkur Road), NH 44 (Bellary Road), and NH 75 (Bangalore-Kolar Road).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had inaugurated a 34-km stretch of STRR between Doddaballapur and Hoskote in November, starting toll collection operations at Nallur village in Bengaluru Rural district. Currently, the construction process between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur is almost complete and will soon be open for public use. Besides, railway over bridge (ROB) near Doddaballapur and underpass near Doddabelavangal are nearing completion which will help decongest the city.

Bangalore Road Project between Doddaballapur and Hoskote: A portion of the road project between Doddaballapur and Hoskote is open to the public and is helpful for motorists. After the completion of the entire 80 km long road, the inflow of trucks entering the city from Tumkur road is expected to reduce by 40-50 percent.

Satellite town ring road connectivity to major highways diverts truck traffic from the city, relieving congestion within city limits. The final 4-km stretch near Hoskote and the integration of STRR with Bangalore-Chennai Expressway has been completed. And it should be noted that it is also open to the public. Moreover, the inauguration of this major road project is expected to be inaugurated before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.