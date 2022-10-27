Rishab Shetty takes notice of 10-year-old Bengaluru boy's art

Bengaluru: With the super-hit movie Kantara gaining appreciation from fans across India, 10-year-old Shresht Prabhu, a Grade 4 student from Ekya Schools took inspiration as well. He made a Rubik's Mosaic art for Kantara as his dedication and love for the movie. His love was not only appreciated by friends and loved ones, but it was also noticed and retweeted by superstar Rishab Shetty, who has written, directed and acted as the main lead in the movie.

Shresht has mastered the art of Rubik's Mosaic by making portraits of other famous personalities like Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Ratan Tata and Dr. Rajkumar among others. "My passion to make art out of Rubik's cubes arose during the COVID-19 lockdown period. I was watching several videos online as to how people would make portraits out of Rubik's cube. I took this as a challenge and I am proud of how far I have come," Shresht said.

Shresht plans to make live portraits of celebrities using Rubik's cubes. He also plans to one day represent India in Speed cubing competitions and events one day. His passion for the Rubik's Cube started at the age of 6 years. The pandemic led lockdowns helped Shresht master his skills to solve the puzzle cube over time.

While he can resolve a 3x3 cube in 17 seconds, Shresht is also regularly playing and solving 2x2, 4x4, megamix and Pyramid shaped cubes. He took an active interest in Rubik's Mosaic to take his passion to the next level. A Rubik's Mosaic is an art form wherein hundreds of cubes are stacked in a precise manner to form a portrait. Each portrait takes about 400 Rubik's cubes and 3-4 days of dedicated effort.

Taking pride in his passion, Jyothi Menon- HOS Ekya School ITPL, said, "Success comes as a result of hard work, persistence and striving for perfection. I can see that Sresth is well on his way to becoming a little star. I wish you the very best for your next level of achievement. Ekya ITPL is so proud of you."