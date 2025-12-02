Routematic Marks National Pollution Control Day With 8,348 Tonnes of CO₂ Reduced in 2025

Bengaluru: Routematic, India’s leading AI-enabled corporate commute automation and fleet management platform serving over 300 enterprises, today announced a major sustainability milestone on National Pollution Control Day: a cumulative reduction of 8348 tonnes of CO₂ emissions in 2025 across the country’s busiest corporate corridors. The milestone demonstrates the transformative role that AI-optimised routing, shared mobility models and EV adoption can play in reducing urban emissions and strengthening corporate ESG performance.

Significant CO₂ reductions were achieved across India’s major technology and business hubs: 2174.9 tonnes in Delhi-NCR, 2007 tonnes in Hyderabad, 1914.5 tonnes in Pune, 1650.8 tonnes in Bengaluru, 494.2 tonnes in Chennai, and 107.2 tonnes in Mumbai. Together, these reductions represent the climate benefit equivalent to planting over 375,000 trees annually or eliminating emissions equivalent to more than 1800 cars per year, clear proof of how commute optimisation can help reduce India’s vehicular emissions.

Routematic currently facilitates over 3.5 lakh daily employee rides across leading IT/ITeS, GCC, BFSI and new age enterprises, making it one of India’s largest and most impactful employee transport networks. The company’s latest sustainability milestone comes at a particularly important time, as major Indian cities continue to grapple with severe and persistent air-pollution levels. Transportation remains one of the country’s biggest pollution contributors, accounting for nearly 14% of India’s CO₂ emissions, with road transport alone responsible for almost 90% of this share.

Given that employee commute forms a substantial portion of daily vehicular movement in large metros and as India moves towards its 2070 net-zero goals, enterprises are increasingly embracing technology-enabled employee transport solutions that lower carbon footprints without compromising employee safety, wellbeing and productivity.