Rowdy sheeter attacks police with sword, cops open fire

Bengaluru: The Girinagar police had to open fire at rowdy sheeter Vijay alias Gonne Viji after he attacked the police officials, who went to arrest him, with the sword.

Gonne Viji is an accused in 19 cases in and around Girinagar. In October he had stabbed one person merely because the latter objected to Viji doing wheeling in the street.

He was arrested after a long manhunt from Chennai. After coming out from jail, he engaged in extortion at knife point.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey said that on receipt of the call from someone late night, on Sunday, the police inspector with Girinagar police station went to attend to the spot where he found Viji with a long sword.

"On challenging him to surrender and subject himself to police check and questioning at the station, he attacked one of our constables who was injured in the process. At this, PSI asked him to surrender but the rowdy sheeter instead attacked the PSI with the sword, which forced the PSI to fire once at his legs. Viji was injured near his knee and was overpowered and taken to hospital for treatment. He is stable and out of danger. Police constable injured also is in hospital and is out of danger," he told The Hans India.