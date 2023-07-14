Run JNNURM buses on rural routes, Transport officials have become puppets of Private operators-DYFI

Mangaluru: To make the Shakti Yojana implemented by the state government accessible to the poor women of the district, government buses should run to every corner of the district. Ironically, the transport officers of the twin districts, who are paid by the government from people's tax money, have become puppets at the hands of corrupt private operators said BK Imtiyaz Dakshina Kannada district chief of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI)

“We will not tolerate the Regional Transport Authority sidelining the interests of the rural people, particularly women folk who are divested of free travel in the state owned RTC. “ cannot tolerate the anti-people attitude of the officers who are acting as agents of private bus owners and will intensify the struggle against them. This is despite the government of Karnataka making travel free for women”. The DYFI held a demo in Mangaluru city on Friday.

Imtiyaz He condemned the district administration for standing in favor of looting without taking any action against the private bus owners who are extorting Rs 5 on passenger tickets in the name of toll even after closing the Suratkal toll gate for eight months. The people of the district demanded for government buses in every village to end the rule of private buses in the district.

DYFI district secretary Santosh Bajal said that out of the 68 government NURM buses that have already been sanctioned for the city, only 35 buses were plying, the KSRTC organization had submitted to the government to solve the shortage of government buses to ply the city. Similarly, it should be ensured that the NURM bus, which used to ply from the State Bank circle in the city to the rural areas must be resumed.

He demanded that steps should be taken to run the government bus between Puttur and Belthangadi and Moodbidre to Mangaluru .

Regional Transport Officer Vishwanath Naik visited the protest site and accepted the plea and assured that action would be taken regarding the demands made by the protestors. (eom)