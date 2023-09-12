Safran Engineering moves to a single location: Minister MB Patil launches the new facility

Bengaluru: Safran Engineering Services India Pvt. Ltd. (SESI), a wholly owned subsidiary of SAFRAN Engineering Services, France, launched its new office facility here on Tuesday. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil inaugurated the new set-up located at Dorasanipalya adjacent to JP Nagar.



With this, the three offices of the company in Bengaluru have been shifted to the new site. Speaking on the occasion MB Patil said that the Karnataka government has been providing the platform required for strategically important companies like SESI by providing robust infrastructure as well as by ensuring the availability of future-ready talent.

Further, he stated that Safran's joint venture with HAL in the aerospace and defence sector for engine design and in-house manufacturing is not only a strategic opportunity for Indian development but also a testament to the capabilities of India and Karnataka.

Further, he stated that Safran could also act as the catalyst for further growing the aerospace sector garnering the ambition ignited in millions of budding engineers with the recent successful landing of Rover on the moon by ISRO.

According to the company sources, the decision to relocate was motivated by wanting to consolidate its presence in a single site to achieve better operational efficiency and, to adapt to the needs of its growing business.

Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France in Bengaluru, Safran chairman Mrs Cecil Dubrovin, Mr selvakumar, principal Secretary to industry minister, Safran India CEO Sandeep kumar Shivapuram and Senior representatives of SESI were present.