Second Edition of “Mission Pragati”: A Free Pediatric Orthopedic Medical Camp Launched

Bengaluru: Rainbow Children's Hospital successfully launched the second edition of its impactful initiative, 'Mission Pragati,' a free pediatric orthopedic medical camp aimed at transforming the lives of children from economically weaker sections facing orthopedic challenges. The free screening will take place at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli branch, from the 4th to the 6th of January 2024 post which children will be chosen further for surgeries and post-operative care. The camp is led by orthopedic specialists Dr. Jayanth Sampath, Dr. Girish Kumar, and Dr. Abhilash Srivatsav, will transform lives by providing free consultations, surgeries, and comprehensive care, symbolizing the profound impact of compassionate healthcare.



The gathering was graced by esteemed dignitaries and specialists, including the Chief Guests - Manjula Limbavali, Member of Legislative Assembly (Mahadevapura constituency). In attendance were other eminent dignitaries – Sanjeev Sukumaran, Group COO at Rainbow Children’s Hospital; Dr. Arvind Shenoi, Clinical Director, Neonatology and Pediatrics; Dr Jayanth S Sampath, Senior Consultant Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon; Dr. Rakshay Shetty, Pediatric Intensivist and General Pediatrician; and Nithyanand, Vice- President, Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, Bengaluru.

The event commenced with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony, led by Manjula Limbavali. The symbolic act marked the beginning of this noble initiative, casting light on the path to improved pediatric orthopedic healthcare for children in need.

Following the lamp lighting, the Manjula Limbavali, accompanied by the other dignitaries, unveiled the commemorative plaque, signifying the official inauguration of 'Mission Pragati.'

'Mission Pragati' is a transformative endeavor that underscores the profound impact of compassionate healthcare on the community. The camp aims to address orthopedic challenges faced by children, offering them a chance at a healthier and more fulfilling life.