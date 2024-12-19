Senior Citizen Raises Alarm Over Noise Pollution at Karavali Utsav Grounds

Mangaluru: Prof. Narendra Nayak, a senior citizen and noted rights activist, has lodged a detailed complaint with the police commissioner regarding persistent noise pollution caused by events at the Karavali Utsav Grounds, which he states disrupts the peace and violates established noise pollution regulations.

In his complaint, Prof. Nayak, a resident of an apartment located approximately 100 metres from the grounds, highlighted repeated instances of loud music and public programmes that continue beyond permissible hours. He noted that despite existing laws and prior complaints, the organisers often violate the 10 PM noise limit, causing significant inconvenience to nearby residents.

Citing a specific incident from 2 November 2024, he described how a late-night event at the venue extended well past 10:40 PM, disrupting his sleep. Despite contacting the jurisdictional police station and subsequently dialling 112, the noise persisted. Although the emergency response team claimed to have instructed the organisers to reduce the volume, the issue remained unresolved.

Prof. Nayak later filed a formal complaint, recorded as 570/NCR/BARKE/2024, and received a response stating that the event had all necessary permissions and was conducted in compliance with regulations. Dissatisfied, he filed a Right to Information (RTI) application seeking further details, which revealed discrepancies in the organiser's statement. The organiser, identified as Sandesh Bangera, had claimed that the event concluded by 10 PM, but Prof. Nayak refuted this with geotagged photographic evidence showing otherwise.

He expressed concerns that the presence of high-profile attendees, including an MLA, MP, and other VIPs, emboldens organisers to flout noise pollution laws without repercussions.

With the upcoming Karavali Utsav, which will be a 10-day affair , Prof. Nayak fears a recurrence of such violations and has called for strict monitoring and enforcement to prevent noise pollution. "These events should not be taken as a license to disturb the peace of residents," he stated.