Shimoga Court hands death penalty to woman, partner

Shivamogga: A court in Bhadravati has sentenced a woman and her partner to death for murdering her husband, while a third accused has been handed seven years’ imprisonment for helping dispose of the body.

The case dates back to 2016, when Lakshmi, who had married Imtiaz Ahmed after a love affair, was found to be in a relationship with Krishnamurthy. Together, they killed Ahmed by striking him with an iron rod in Bhadravati town. Krishnamurthy and his associate Shivraj later dumped the body into a river.

The incident came to light after the victim’s brother, Ejaz Ahmed, lodged a complaint at Bhadravati’s New Town Police Station.

Following investigation, a chargesheet was filed, and the 4th Additional District and Sessions Court in Bhadravati found the accused guilty. On Saturday, Judge Indira Mailaswamy Chettiyar sentenced Lakshmi (29) and Krishnamurthy (30), both residents of Jannapura in Bhadravati, to death, and awarded Shivraj (32) seven years in prison.