Shivakumar flays BJP over GST notices, urges withdrawal

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has strongly criticised the BJP for issuing GST notices to small traders, saying, “The BJP is trying to rub the banana peel on our nose after eating the banana themselves.” He made these remarks while speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Monday.

Shivakumar clarified that the Central BJP government had, in 2019, set the annual turnover limit at ₹40 lakh and had directed all state governments to comply with this rule. “The BJP should withdraw these harassing measures. Small traders including vegetable vendors, fruit sellers, tender coconut sellers, and flower sellers are now being targeted. Over 14,000 traders have already received notices,” he stated.

He further added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier voiced strong opposition to the GST structure, and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be holding discussions with officials to explore ways to help the affected people.

When asked if the state government would write to the Centre, Shivakumar confirmed, “Definitely. Ours is the state that pays the highest GST in the country. Yet, our small and middle-class traders are being harassed. Justice must be ensured.”

Responding to the PIL filed regarding the formation of five new municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), he said, “Anyone can raise objections – that’s their right. If there are any mistakes, we’ll rectify them. The government is committed to forming five municipal corporations in Bengaluru. We have already discussed the matter with BJP leaders and formed a Joint Legislative Committee. People can continue to submit their objections if they wish, but many are doing it for political reasons. We are doing this in Bengaluru’s interest.”

He also mentioned that a press conference will be held in the next couple of days to provide clarity on matters like A Khata, B Khata, e-Khata campaigns, tax reforms, and civic administration plans.

When questioned about the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Shivakumar said, “There are both supporters and critics of the SIT decision. The Home Minister is handling the matter and senior officials have been appointed to the SIT. The truth will come out after a thorough investigation.”

Reacting to the opposition’s claims that the SIT was formed to divert attention, he said, “Whatever we do, the BJP finds a reason to oppose it.

The media amplified the issue, and we respect the media’s role in a democracy. Ensuring justice is a shared responsibility between the government and the press.”

He confirmed that he and the Chief Minister will visit Delhi on July 25 and said that he does not have more details regarding Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s visit.