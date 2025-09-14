Shivakumar is second richest minister in India: ADR report

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bangalore Development Minister D K Shivakumar has emerged as the second richest minister in the country, with declared assets of over ₹1,413 crore, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report highlights Karnataka’s prominence in wealth concentration within politics, with eight of its cabinet members qualifying as billionaires, the highest among all states. Andhra Pradesh follows with six billionaire ministers, while Maharashtra has four.

The richest minister in India is Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a doctor-turned-politician who represents Guntur in the 18th Lok Sabha and serves as Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications. Pemmasani has declared assets exceeding ₹5,705 crore.

Another prominent name from Karnataka is Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, representing Hebbal constituency, who ranks fifth on the national list with assets worth ₹648 crore. Among chief ministers, Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu tops the chart with declared assets of ₹931 crore, making him the wealthiest serving CM.

The ADR study also lists other high-net-worth ministers, including Narayana Ponguru and Nara Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh, Gaddam Vivekanand and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy from Telangana, Suresh B S from Karnataka, Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Maharashtra, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Party-wise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accounts for the highest number of billionaire ministers — 14, representing 4% of its ministerial strength. The Congress comes second, with 11 billionaire ministers out of 61 (18%), followed by the TDP, which has six such ministers, constituting 26% of its council. Other parties including the Aam Aadmi Party, Jana Sena Party, JD(S), NCP, and Shiv Sena also feature in the list. The ADR’s analysis covered 643 ministers across state assemblies, Union territories, and the Union cabinet. Of these, 36 ministers, or about 6%, declared assets exceeding ₹100 crore. Collectively, ministers across the country hold assets valued at around ₹23,929 crore. The findings are likely to renew discussions about wealth accumulation in politics and the growing disparity between public representatives and the citizens they serve.