Siddaramaiah directs suspension of police officials over youth’s custodial death

Mysuru, (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed the suspension of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) and Police Inspector in connection with the death of a youth in police custody.

“It is not a case of lockup death. However, I have directed the suspension of the Dy SP and police inspector as the accused was kept in the police station without filing an FIR,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

On Friday, the police took, Adil (30), into custody on alleged charges of organising illegal betting (Matka), where he died in police custody.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the deceased had epilepsy (brain disorder) and died in the hospital. “I have suggested that bringing the accused to the police station without an FIR is wrong. No one should be brought to the police station without an FIR,” he said.

Davanagere SP Uma Prashanth said the accused was not kept in the police station for more than six to seven minutes.

Tension continued to prevail in Karnataka’s Channagiri town on Saturday following violence by a mob over the alleged custodial death.

Security has been tightened in the city, and officers have been directed to take action to ensure law and order in the region.

Additional forces have also been called from the neighbouring districts to maintain law and order.

So far, in the ensuing clashes between the protesters and police, eleven police personnel have been injured while more than five police vehicles have been damaged in the stone-pelting.