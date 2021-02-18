X
Siddaramaiah fulfils man's final wish

Bengaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday visited a remote village in Mandya to fulfil the last wish of a 26-year-old man who allegedly died by suicide wishing the former's presence during his last rites.

Ramakrishna allegedly took his life by hanging himself on Wednesday at Kodidoddi leaving behind a suicide note, police said. "There was no definite reason mentioned in the suicide note. He has only stated that he had troubled his parents and other family members," a police officer said. In the note, he desired the presence of Siddaramaiah and Kannada film actor Yash during his funeral. PTI

