Siddiramaiah demands AIIMS in Raichur

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur city.

"Despite being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur has lower health and education level and per capita income when compared to other regions.

"The area is also at a geographical disadvantage since it experiences extreme weather conditions. Such disadvantages have put Raichur in dire need for robust medical institutions. Establishment of AIIMS will ensure world-class facilities in the region," the Chief Minister wrote.

"There is a growing demand from the people to get this proposal fulfilled. 'Kalyan Karnataka' is one of our top priority," Siddaramaiah wrote.

