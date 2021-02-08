Siemens inks pact with IISc, CMTI 

Bengaluru: Siemens Limited would support the Indian Institute of Science to establish a digital transformation lab, and Central Manufacturing Technology Institute to set up a smart manufacturing demo and development cell.

The company signed two separate Memorandums of Understanding with IISc and CMTI here. "The MoUs will focus on development of Industrial Internet of Things and Industry 4.0-enabled products and technologies", a Siemens release said.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, Sunil Mathur, said: "With Digital transformation now a priority for industry, premier educational institutions such as IISc and CMTI have a crucial role to play in equipping researchers and professionals with cutting-edge technology and expertise."

Head of Smart Factory at IISc and Chair of its Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing, Professor Amaresh Chakrabarti, said in order to provide exposure to the advanced software suite to the staff and students of IISc, Siemens has offered some of the best digitalisation tools and support to set up the lab.

"This support will give valuable experience and exposure to students and faculty with tools and technologies that are commonly used in industry. "It will help researchers and students to be better prepared for industrial jobs and on the other hand, excel in Academia-Industry collaboration by offering a platform for know-how sharing by enabling a common engineering environment that is familiar to both", he was quoted as saying in the statement.

CMTI Director Dr. Nagahanumaiah, said Siemens was equipping researchers and students with the best-in- classdigitalisation tools, software and cloud platform, among others, through the set-up of the cell.

This will greatly help in promoting indigenous research and development especially in the areas of emerging technologies in the manufacturing industry, he said.