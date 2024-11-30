Significant developments likely in State BJP before Sankranti

Bengaluru: The opposition, which was supposed to jointly fight against the state government during the legislative session, is in a state of internal war. The BJP unity that was rocked in the last Belagavi session is showing signs of faltering this time too. The Yatnal and Vijayendra factions are in a heated battle over the Waqf property issue, and the high command has decided to put an end to this. The high command is moving to put an end to the violent fight between the Yatnal and Vijayendra factions.

While a separate alliance led by MLA Yatnal is already in the process of completing one phase of its tour over the Waqf property issue, the official team of the state BJP is yet to begin its tour. Meanwhile, state president Vijayendra's close circle is planning to hold a convention in Davangere in January-February. Amidst all these developments, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh is visiting the state in the first week of December, and a special core committee meeting will be held.

After the Maharashtra elections, the BJP high command seems to have turned its attention to the state, and a two-day state core committee meeting will be held on December 2 and 3. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is coming to the state, will submit a report to the high command on the development of the state. Later, the state BJP report will be proposed in the BJP high-level meeting to be held in Delhi. Based on this, against whom will the high command leaders will take action will be known.

A high-level meeting of the BJP will be held in Delhi next week. State BJP disciplinary committee president Lingaraj Patil himself has informed that the high command leaders will hold a meeting on the issue of different BJP leaders and take an important decision. It is learned that an important discussion will be held on the infighting and dissatisfaction within the state BJP in this meeting.

The BJP high command leaders, who were busy in other state elections, now seem to have moved forward to resolve the problems in the Karnataka BJP. The high command leaders will hold a high-level meeting in Delhi and the state core committee meeting. Many issues, including Yatnal and Vijayendra, will be discussed in this meeting, and there are rumors that some significant changes will be made.