SIT grills Chinnayya’s wife, sister in mass burial probe

Mangaluru: The probe into the controversial Dharmasthala mass burials case intensified on Monday, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioning Mallika, the complainant-witness and second wife of deceased Chinnayya, along with his sister Ratna.

Both were summoned to the SIT office in Belthangady to clarify financial transactions and family-level details that could help piece together missing links in the investigation. Sources said activists from the Sowjanya Movement had informed the SIT that Mallika was present when her husband visited activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody.

The SIT is examining whether video clips showing Chinnayya’s conversations in Thimarody’s presence—which appear to differ from his statements in court—suggest manipulation or suppression of evidence. The latest round of questioning aims to verify such discrepancies and establish the veracity of statements made by the witnesses.

