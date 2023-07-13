Social media campaign against school on syllebus complains to police

Udupi: The management committee of SMS English Medium School in Brahmavara has strongly denounced the actions of certain individuals on social media who are attempting to malign the school's reputation by falsely claiming that it focuses solely on teaching the syllabus of Christianity and Islam while neglecting Hinduism.



The controversy arose when a viral post showcased a social science question paper from the June monthly test for Class 7 students, which featured questions pertaining to Christianity and Islam, with a footnote stating the absence of any questions related to Hinduism, raising concerns about the education system.

Vathsala Shetty, the school's principal, clarified that the initial chapters taught in June specifically covered Christianity and Islam, but future lessons would also include chapters related to Hinduism. She assured that questions about Hinduism would be included in the upcoming monthly tests. During a press interaction in Udupi on Thursday, she strongly condemned the spreading of fake messages about the school on social media platforms.

Alan Rohan Vaz, the General Secretary of OSC Educational Society in Brahmavara, expressed deep concern over the viral message, which tarnished the school's longstanding legacy. He emphasized that the educational institution, established in 1916, adheres to the syllabus prescribed by the Karnataka State Board. The questions in the test were based on the chapters titled "Major Development of the World" and "Beginning of the Modern Age - Renaissance," which naturally revolved around Christianity, Islam, Crusades, Turks, and the Renaissance. Vaz clarified that the school does not hold any bias against any religion or community and conducts tests based on the curriculum taught to the students. He further added that a complaint has been filed at the Udupi CEN police station to address the matter. He expressed concern that these false allegations were needlessly creating tension among parents who have entrusted their children to the school.

In summary, the management committee of SMS English Medium School in Brahmavara has condemned the spread of misinformation on social media, clarifying that the school covers a comprehensive syllabus that includes Christianity, Islam, and Hinduism. They have reassured parents and stakeholders that the school adheres to the prescribed curriculum and is committed to providing a well-rounded education to its students.