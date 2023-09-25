Live
- Ram Pothineni’s ‘Skanda’ advance bookings on full swing
- Ashok Gehlot govt wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth, deserves zero marks: PM Modi
- ‘Chandramukhi 2’ pre-release event highlights
- Nitish Kumar rules out return to NDA; BJP says won't take back even if he begs
- Newly-inducted C295 aircraft likely to take part in Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj
- PM Modi's WhatsApp community channel crosses 5mn followers mark in 6 days
- Leaked! Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Prices and Features
- AR Muragadoss join forces with Sivakarthikeyan for a massive project
- Sundeep Kishan’s new film gets a grand launch
- If voted to power, Cong will conduct caste census to ensure participation of OBCs, Dalits, tribals, women, says Rahul
Just In
Solution to people's problems phase wise: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar states at Janata Darshan program
The Minister of Women and Child Welfare Department and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the problems of the people will be solved phase wise, Janata darshan program will be a good platform to respond to the problems of common people.
Udupi: The Minister of Women and Child Welfare Department and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the problems of the people will be solved phase wise, Janata darshan program will be a good platform to respond to the problems of common people.
On behalf of the Udupi district administration and the district panchayat, the minister launched the 'Janatha Darshan' program held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall on Monday and said that on the order of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Janata Darshan program is being held in the district centers today. He said the basic purpose of this is to avoid drifting.
She said that there are many problems in the health, revenue and forest departments, and as far as possible, solutions to the problems are suggested on the spot. For the first time in the history of the state, public appreciation was expressed for the Janata Darshan program at one time across the ED state.
At this time, District Collector Dr K Vidyakumari, District Superintendent of Police Dr Arun, District Panchayat CEO Dr Prasanna H, Sub Divisional Commissioner Rashmi and other officials of various departments were present.