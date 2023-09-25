Solution to people's problems phase wise: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar states at Janata Darshan program

Udupi: The Minister of Women and Child Welfare Department and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the problems of the people will be solved phase wise, Janata darshan program will be a good platform to respond to the problems of common people.

On behalf of the Udupi district administration and the district panchayat, the minister launched the 'Janatha Darshan' program held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall on Monday and said that on the order of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Janata Darshan program is being held in the district centers today. He said the basic purpose of this is to avoid drifting.

She said that there are many problems in the health, revenue and forest departments, and as far as possible, solutions to the problems are suggested on the spot. For the first time in the history of the state, public appreciation was expressed for the Janata Darshan program at one time across the ED state.

At this time, District Collector Dr K Vidyakumari, District Superintendent of Police Dr Arun, District Panchayat CEO Dr Prasanna H, Sub Divisional Commissioner Rashmi and other officials of various departments were present.