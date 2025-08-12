Some empty vessels in BJP making noise but no funds for State: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Hitting out at the motor mouths in BJP, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said they should try to get some funds for the state instead of putting up a show in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters at a private hotel, he said, “I will send out all the details on the grants for the state to them. They have neither shown interest nor got any funds for the state till now. They have not even met the PM regarding funds for the state.”

“I have spoken to the PM regarding funds for Bengaluru city. He has assured us of looking into it. He agrees that Bengaluru is a global city which represents India abroad,” he said.

“All political parties have contributed to the development of Bengaluru City. I won’t say everything happened because of me or my party. It is our responsibility to make Bengaluru the best city. State’s interest is more important than politics,” he added.

Asked about Election Commission issuing a notice to Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Let them issue a notice. In the first place, who are they to issue notice.

We have the power the issue notice.

They have the authority to conduct free and fair elections but don’t have power to issue notices. We will respond to it legally.”