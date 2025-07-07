Live
- AP embraces AI for ‘Smart mosquito control’ initiative
- Huge rush of devotees at Bhadradri shrine
- Singareni CMD plants 500 saplings during Van Mahotsav programme
- Lion’s Club distributes solar panels to Anganwadi centres
- Govt Whip Beerlla Illaiah inspects devpt works in Aleru
- Srisailam reservoir receives inflows of over 1.34L cusecs
- Rajgopal Reddy plans 34 govt schools in Munugode constituency
- Minister Ponguleti distributes Indiramma house papers to beneficiaries at Kothagudem
- Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall
- Pradhan urges HAL to offer UG courses in aerospace
Speaker, Minister discuss mining policy for Dakshina Kannada
Bengaluru: A high-level meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday under the leadership of Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to discuss issues related to sand and laterite stone mining in the district.
The meeting addressed concerns over the shortage of construction materials, which has reportedly hindered housing and building projects across the region. Both leaders instructed officials from the Department of Mines and Geology to take steps towards implementing a clear and legal mining policy that would facilitate regulated sand and laterite extraction.
It was decided to hold a follow-up meeting with the Minister for Mines within a week to arrive at a final resolution.