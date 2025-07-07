Speaker, Minister discuss mining policy for Dakshina Kannada

Bengaluru: A high-level meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday under the leadership of Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to discuss issues related to sand and laterite stone mining in the district.

The meeting addressed concerns over the shortage of construction materials, which has reportedly hindered housing and building projects across the region. Both leaders instructed officials from the Department of Mines and Geology to take steps towards implementing a clear and legal mining policy that would facilitate regulated sand and laterite extraction.

It was decided to hold a follow-up meeting with the Minister for Mines within a week to arrive at a final resolution.