Special child rescued in Udupi

Udupi: In a remarkable rescue operation in Udupi, a team from the Fire and Emergency Services department successfully saved an eight-year-old special child who had bravely jumped from the 11th floor balcony of an apartment in Brahmagiri. The incident took place on Monday, and the quick response from the fire department staff ensured the child's safety.

Under the leadership of station officer Sathish N, a team of eight department members promptly arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call around 11:40 am. The team discovered that the child, named Aarush, had locked himself in his bedroom on the 11th floor and had maneuvered onto the 10th floor through the balcony, where he became trapped.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the rescue team wasted no time and employed a hydraulic cutter to swiftly cut through the grills on the 10th floor. They approached the frightened child, assuring him to remain calm and stay near the window panel. Throughout the hour-long operation, the team demonstrated utmost professionalism and expertise.

Fortunately, a vigilant neighbor noticed Aarush's predicament and promptly informed his family. By the time the fire department arrived, the family had managed to open the bedroom door. Utilizing a rope and the balcony, the dedicated rescue team successfully reached the stranded child, ensuring his safe retrieval.



The successful rescue of Aarush stands as a testament to the bravery and skill of the Fire and Emergency Services department. Their unwavering commitment to saving lives is truly commendable, and their efforts in this operation undoubtedly prevented a tragic outcome said the residents of the building.





