Spot inspection of work by area BBMP staff must: Gaurav Gupta

Bengaluru: Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said BESCOM, Water Board and BMRCL together got down to solving the ground level problems such as road repairs, pothole filling, asphalting and other development works in a time bound manner.

In the review meeting held in the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency, Gaurav Gupta said, "In the ward level, wherever the work is happening and wherever the work is completed, the respective staff and officers should go and inspect."

"Whatever work completed in the ward level by Water Board or Sewerage Board, a report should be submitted with the proof to the Palike. If no information is provided to the Palike, then respective officers will be taking legal action," said Gaurav Gupta.

The water board has to swiftly complete the drinking water supply work to every household. From BESCOM, the 11KV electricity underground work should be completed soon. The roads damaged due to the ongoing Metro construction work should be fixed immediately. Along with this when it rains, at some places water is getting clogged and we need to unclog them. Asphalting of Bannerghatta road (From Nice road to Meenakshi temple)-Gottigere road should be immediately taken up, he instructed the officials.

M Krishnappa, MLA South constituency, Zonal Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar, Joint Commissioner Ramakrishna, Executive Engineer Shashi Kumar, BESCOM, Water board BMRCL officials were present.