Sri Lanka to Adopt Dharmasthala Rural Development Model

Ujire (Dakshina Kannada district): The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), which has transformed rural lives in India, is set to inspire similar initiatives in Sri Lanka. Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade has approved the implementation of SKDRDP's model in Sri Lanka and assured comprehensive guidance and support.

Sri Lankan Delegation’s Visit

A 38-member delegation from the Lanka Microfinance Practitioners Association recently visited Dharmasthala to study the project. The delegation, led by its president, Vasantha Gunawardana, expressed admiration for SKDRDP’s disciplined governance, hospitality, and community-centric approach. Impressed by the project’s impact, they sought Heggade’s permission to replicate the model in Sri Lanka.

Launched in 1982 in Belthangady taluk, SKDRDP is a beacon of sustainable development, focusing on agriculture, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment. Highlighting its success, Dr. Heggade remarked, “Development has no end. Through community participation and transparency, this project has uplifted rural communities and improved livelihoods.” The initiative has empowered rural families, fostered self-reliance, and provided access to microfinance through self-help groups.

During an interaction Dr. Heggade assured the delegation of full support, including sharing knowledge and best practices. “Sri Lanka’s compact size and strong community spirit make it an ideal setting for this model to succeed,” he said, extending his best wishes for the initiative. Dr. Heggade highlighted the role of Hemavathi V. Heggade’s leadership in empowering women through SKDRDP’s initiatives like Jnana Deepa and Jnana Vikas, which have transformed women into entrepreneurs and leaders.

Sri Lankan representatives, including Degiri Dulanga Chameera, Mithirama Chamika Malkanti Ranasinghe, Kanagaratnam Lakshman Erraj, S.P. Benitas, and Ramasamy Rajesh Khanna, praised the project's transparency, effective governance, and emphasis on sustainability.

Future Prospects

Anil Kumar S.S., Executive Director of SKDRDP, provided an overview of the project’s operations, emphasising its potential as a replicable model worldwide. With Dr. Heggade’s support, Sri Lanka is poised to embark on a transformative journey in rural development, drawing inspiration from Dharmasthala’s enduring legacy.

This collaboration holds the promise of strengthening rural economies and fostering sustainable growth in Sri Lanka, setting a new benchmark for regional cooperation.












































