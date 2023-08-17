Sri Rama Sene Chief Asserts Right to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Idgah Maidan Says Celebrations will Take Place Despite Opposition

Hubballi: The Chief of Sri Rama Sene, Pramod Muthalik has announced his intention to install a Ganesha idol at the Idgah maidan in Hubballi, igniting a fresh debate around the utilisation of this shared space. Muthalik contends that if the grounds can be utilized for offering prayers during Eid and other Islamic festivities, they should also be available for Hindu celebrations.

"In contrast to being situated in Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan, the Idgah ground is firmly within the boundaries of India. Consequently, we are resolute in our decision to employ it for the observance of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Let it be known that we shall stand unwavering, regardless of any opposition," asserted Mutalik.

The Bengaluru Idgah Ground, a sprawling 2.1-acre expanse nestled within the heart of the Chamrajpet locality, serves as a poignant backdrop to this ongoing saga. It was in August of the preceding year that the Supreme Court, citing the unresolved property dispute, denied permission for Chaturthi festivities on this very ground.

Notably, the Supreme Court's refusal to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Bengaluru Idgah maidan underscores the intricacies involved in this matter. However, the year 2022 witnessed the successful execution of Chaturthi celebrations on the Hubballi Idgah ground.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court's verdict against Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Chamarajpet Idgah ground hinged upon a dispute between the BBMP and the Karnataka State Waqf Board.

On the other hand, the Karnataka High Court authorised Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah property in Hubballi, a decision that drew opposition from Muslim groups, ultimately prompting a challenge in the Supreme Court. Undeterred by these legal manoeuvres, Muthalik asserts that Hindu groups will proceed with their plans to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on the Hubballi Idgah grounds.

In essence, the imbroglio surrounding the Idgah maidan exemplifies the intricate interplay between religious sentiments, property disputes, and legal interpretations. As this tale unfolds, the future utilization of these shared spaces remains inextricably tied to the complexities of cultural coexistence and legal resolution.