State launches first-of-its-kind DigiLocker-based nurse registration system

Bengaluru: Forthe first time in the country, a special DigiLocker-based technology developed by the Karnataka State Nursing Council for the registration of nurses is being implemented, state Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil said on Monday.

In a statement, he said the new technology, which facilitates the issuance of registration certificates through Aadhaar-based DigiLocker e-KYC, will be officially launched on July 15 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “The system has been developed in collaboration with UIDAI, C-eG, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and the Karnataka State Nursing Examination Board,” he said.

According to Patil, with this technology, the Karnataka State Nursing Council can directly retrieve personal data, address, photo, and other details of nurses from the Aadhaar server through e-KYC. Previously, nursing candidates from various districts had to travel to the Council’s central office in Bengaluru for registration.

“Nurses from within and outside the state were forced to spend thousands of rupees on food and accommodation solely for registration purposes. They also had to wait in long queues at the Bengaluru office. Many women, pregnant women and new mothers faced considerable inconvenience,” the minister said, adding that the implementation of this new technology puts an end to all these issues.

For the first time in India, the Aadhaar and DigiLocker-based e-KYC system is being used to eliminate the difficulties faced by nurses coming from all corners of the state and other states to register with the Karnataka State Nursing Council, he added.