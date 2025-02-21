State likely to see above normal rainfall during pre-monsoon season

Bengaluru: Karnataka is expected to witness above normal rainfall during the pre-monsoon season, with significant rainfall in April and May, officials said on Thursday. This February, temperatures were 2.5 degree celsius higher than usual, but the pre-monsoon season is expected to bring above-average rainfall, they added.

A cabinet sub-committee meeting, chaired by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, was held on Thursday to discuss the 2025 Rabi and Monsoon seasons, agriculture, drinking water supply, weather conditions, and reservoir water levels.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, and Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy attended the meeting. Officials briefed the ministers, stating, “Above-normal rainfall is expected during the pre-monsoon season, with good rainfall in April and May. There is also a likelihood of increased rainfall in the last week of February and March.

However, rainfall during the Rabi season has been below average, and precipitation from October to December is expected to decline.” Officials reported that February has already recorded higher-than-normal temperatures, with a 2.5 degree celsius increase over the average. However, a temperature drop is expected in the last week of the month.

Following this, the Revenue Minister instructed officials to ensure there is no drinking water shortage across the state and to take necessary precautions. The cabinet sub-committee also reviewed the current water storage in major reservoirs. “Karnataka’s 14 key reservoirs currently hold 535.21 TMC of water, around 60 per cent of the average storage.

Last year, at the same time, the storage was 332.52 TMC,” a statement from the Revenue Minister’s office said. Expressing concern over lower water levels in some reservoirs, Gowda emphasised the need to carefully manage available water, considering irrigation requirements and future drinking water needs.