State’s proposal for new international airport is ready

Bengaluru: After careful consideration, the state government has selected a site adjacent to the National Highway-75 between Nelamangala-Kunigal to build the proposed second international airport near Bengaluru. The government has taken steps to finalize the proposal to build an ambitious airport in this same place.

Keeping in view the development of the capital, the increasing passenger and freight pressure, the state government, which has taken up the process of constructing the second international airport after Delhi and Mumbai, has inspected seven or eight places in different directions of the city for this purpose. Now, based on the Airport Authority of India’s technical criteria, the area between Nelamangala-Kunigal has been almost finalized.

The 11th round of meeting regarding the development of the second international airport was held on Friday in view of the increasing pressure on the current Nadaprabhu Kempegowda International Airport and the need for the future of Bangalore, which is growing rapidly in the country. Out of the 7 places identified by IDEC, it has been concluded that Nelamangala is suitable. Sources in the Infrastructure Development Department said that the decision has been made that this location is a suitable choice in view of the technical standards and development of the state.

Earlier last month, in the meeting chaired by DCM DK Shivakumar, various 7 places including Harohalli, Bidadi and Nelamangala on Kanakapura Road were inspected. Idec and Boston Consultancy Group were the companies that gave the demonstration. There was a discussion about whether a 2nd airport near Harohalli would be suitable for the needs of travelers from the southern part of Bangalore. However, there is no room for much growth in this part which is bordered by Tamil Nadu. In terms of the overall development of the state, the land near Nelamangala is suitable. If the airport is established here, there will be no problem in connecting Mysore road and Kanakapura road. It has been calculated that along with the existing Nice Road, the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and STRR road connectivity network will also meet the needs of the commuters of the southern part of Bangalore.

There was a search for a place within a radius of 40-45 km from the city. The area near Nelamangala is around 30 km from the city. A senior official of the department said that this area will start from near the first toll of National Highway-75, which is connected to the National Highway and the railway line.

After taking the final decision, the proposal is intended to be sent to the airport authority. The site meets the 15 criteria required for establishing a new airport. The condition of not allowing the construction of another airport within 150 km of the existing international airport expires in 2035. It is the intention of the state government that if the construction process of the 2nd airport is taken up, it will facilitate the commencement of the work by the end of this deadline.

Why Nelamangala is choosen because it is approximately 30 km from the center of Bangalore. Within the range, metro connectivity is already being extended up to Nelamangala. There is a Bangalore-Mangalore railway line and doubling project is also being undertaken. This will make port connectivity and cargo transportation easier. Connecting Bangalore-Mangalore National Highway 75 and Bangalore-Pune National Highway-4 and many state highways.

It is calculated that the new international airport near Nelamangala, which is the gateway of the capital to North Karnataka, will be more convenient. The existing Nice Road, the proposed PRR and STRR road connectivity network will also meet the needs of the commuters of the southern part of Bangalore. More convenient for Dabaspet, Tumkur industrial areas. The existing Nadaprabhu Kempegowda International airport connectivity will also be easy.