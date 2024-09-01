Stolen gold, narcotics, and corruption scams busted by city police

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s law enforcement, under the leadership of Commissioner B Dayananda, has once again demonstrated its resolve in cracking down on crime across the city. This past week, a series of high-stakes operations led to multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen goods worth lakhs, as well as the dismantling of a sophisticated narcotics network.

From theft and fraud to drug smuggling and document forgery, the Bengaluru Police have shown that no crime is too complex or widespread to escape their vigilant efforts.

In a noteworthy operation, the K R Pura Police Station arrested a woman involved in a string of thefts targeting women at fairs, markets, and on public transport. Her modus operandi were cunning and calculated, preying on unsuspecting victims in crowded places. The arrest led to the recovery of 536 grams of gold ornaments, valued at Rs. 40,00,000, and Rs. 6,000 in cash. This breakthrough not only brought relief to the victims but also shed light on seven other theft cases registered across the city, which were linked to the same suspect.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Nagar Police Station successfully apprehended three individuals, including two interstate offenders, involved in a housebreaking theft. The swift action by the police resulted in the recovery of 405 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs. 30,50,000.

The Special Enquiry Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) also had a significant breakthrough this week. They arrested 37 ineligible candidates and 11 middlemen involved in a large-scale scam, where fake documents were submitted for the post of ‘C’ Group Second Assistant in the Water Resources Department

This operation was a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of corruption and the lengths to which individuals will go to manipulate the system. Alongside the arrests, the authorities seized two cars valued at Rs. 40 lakh, 17 mobile phones, and a hard disk, which are expected to provide further evidence in the ongoing investigation.

In another high-profile case, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of CCB apprehended a woman involved in smuggling a special form of marijuana, Hydro Ganja from Thailand. This particular operation highlighted the growing sophistication of drug trafficking networks and the increasing presence of international elements within them. The police seized 570 grams of Hydro Ganja worth Rs. 25,00,000, along with a mobile phone and other items. The arrest has disrupted the supply chain, although the search continues for a second accused who remains at large.

Whitefield Police Station also had a successful week, arresting two individuals connected to a recent housebreaking theft. The operation led to the recovery of 75 grams of gold ornaments and four watches, collectively valued at Rs. 5.81 lakh. This arrest not only resolved the house theft case in Whitefield but also provided crucial leads that helped crack a two-wheeler theft case in Bellandur.

As the city prepares for the upcoming Gouri-Ganesha festival, the Commissioner also took the opportunity to issue guidelines aimed at ensuring a peaceful celebration across Bengaluru. The directives, in line with the Supreme Court’s orders, include restrictions on the use of loudspeakers, limiting their use between 6 AM and 10 PM, and banning the bursting of crackers after 10 PM. These measures, along with designated routes for Ganesha idol processions, are intended to maintain public order while allowing the festivities to proceed smoothly.

This week’s roundup of police activities highlights the continued vigilance and effectiveness of Bengaluru’s law enforcement in addressing a wide range of criminal activities. From preventing theft and corruption to cracking down on drug smuggling, the Bengaluru Police have demonstrated their commitment to safeguarding the city and its residents.