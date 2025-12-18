Stormy Debate Over Hate Speech Bill

Belagavi: Chaos erupted in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly during Thursday’s session as the ruling Congress introduced and passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, despite fierce resistance from the BJP. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok led the charge, tearing copies of the bill in protest, with fellow party members voicing strong disapproval.

Tensions peaked when Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh remarked that the coastal region was "burning" due to hate speech and crimes, questioning why similar "fire" was being stoked in the House. BJP legislators, particularly from coastal constituencies, took deep offense, rushing to the well of the House in outrage and demanding retraction.

Minister Santosh Lad countered by accusing the opposition of inciting provocation, asking why they objected to a measure targeting agitators. BJP members hit back, warning the bill could stifle journalists and free expression. MLAs from the coastal districts have also demanded an open apology from Suresh and urged the speaker U T Khadar who is also from the coastal region to censure Suresh and take punitive action against him.

Byrathi Suresh later clarified his statement, affirming his deep affection for the coastal area—visiting Dharmasthala twice annually and allocating substantial funds from his department. He explained the comment referred to ongoing disturbances there, urging restraint rather than escalation in the legislature.

Amid the prolonged disruptions, the bill proceeded to passage, marking India's first dedicated state-level law against hate speech and related offenses.

Following the inflammatory statements by Byrathi Suresh, the activists belonging to various coastal organisations have challenged him to try and step into any of the three coastal districts anymore. Insiders in the Congress party told Hans India that Suresh's statement will be dealt with severely by the party.