Students made to clean toilets in Bengaluru govt school despite Education Dept warnings

Bengaluru: Despite strict warnings from the Karnataka Education Department, an alleged incident of teachers engaging schoolchildren in cleaning of school toilets came to light in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka locality on Monday.

Social activist Beltur Paramesh has filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the Education Department, regarding the incident.

He has also submitted a video in this regard to the authorities.

The complainant has urged the authorities to take action against the teacher and the headmistress for involving students in cleaning the toilets.

Meanwhile, the repeated occurrence of such incidents, despite serious warnings from the Education Department, has become a matter of concern for the authorities.

Following earlier warnings, the Education Department had issued an order on March 26, 2025 stating that if any incident of schoolchildren being made to clean toilets is reported, an FIR would be filed against the teachers or other concerned school personnel.

The School Education Commissioner had issued instructions to all government primary and high schools in this regard. The latest directive noted that previous instructions and warnings have been ignored, and the issue is being taken seriously. If such incidents are reported, strict action will be taken, including the filing of FIRs.

The Commissioner stated in the order that the concerned officers of the Education Department, as well as the headmasters and headmistresses of government primary and high schools, will be held directly responsible and disciplinary action will be initiated against them.

It remains to be seen what action the department will now take regarding the latest incident.

In the first week of December 2023, the principal of Morarji Desai Residential School in Kolar’s Malur taluk and other staff members were arrested after a video surfaced showing students cleaning a septic tank in the presence of the principal and a teacher.

In the second week of December 2023, the headmistress of another state-run school in Bengaluru was also detained for reportedly making schoolchildren clean the school toilets.