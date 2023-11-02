Sudha Murty's Literary Works Come to Life in an Animated Series

Bengaluru: Murty Media, a content production house, is embarking on an initiative to turn the literary works of the renowned author and philanthropist, Sudha Murty, into a captivating animated series titled, ‘Story Time with Sudha Amma.’ The show will feature 52 of the most popular stories from Murty’s titles, ‘Grandma’s Bag of Stories’, ‘Grandparents’ Bag of Stories’, and ‘The Magic Drum and Other Favourite Stories.’ The show will be streamed on the YouTube channel, ‘Murty Media’, a dedicated platform to showcase stories by the beloved author.

The animated series “Story Time with Sudha Amma” will be launched in 6 languages – Hindi, English, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, catering to a diverse audience and making these beloved stories accessible to a wider spectrum of viewers.

By prioritising both education and entertainment, Murty Media through its endeavour ‘Story Time with Sudha Amma’ is trying to make a positive impact on the way children consume media, providing content that not only entertains but also enriches young minds. The theme song of the show was performed live at the launch by the talented young kids who lent their voices to the song under the guidance of musical maestros Prasoon Joshi and Shantanu Moitra.

Speaking about the launch of the series, Aparna Krishnan, President, Murty Media, and the creative brains behind the animated series said, “We are thrilled to launch ‘Story Time with Sudha Amma’ on a platform like YouTube because it democratizes access to content. Murty’s stories have the right mix of entertainment and meaningful life lessons. Our hope is that kids and families everywhere will watch and enjoy this values-based show.”

Sharing her thoughts, Sudha Murty said, "I have always believed in the power of stories to inspire and educate. I am delighted that this show has the potential to reach many more young hearts and minds."

Starting from 31st October 2023, episodes of this exciting animated series will be released weekly on 'Murty Media' (youtube.com/@Murty-Media), YouTube channel.




















