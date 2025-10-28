Supermarkets, ATM receipts may carry hidden health risks

Bengaluru: The next time you pick up a supermarket or ATM receipt, you might also be picking up chemicals that can quietly harm your health. This recent research done by three school students, R Usha (Grade 10, Sai Krushna Vidya Mandir School, Hosadoddi Village, Bengaluru), Aniketh V Bhat (Grade 10, Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Banashankari, Bengaluru), and R Nalini (Grade 9, Sai Krushna Vidya Mandir School, Hosadoddi Village, Bengaluru), came up with alarming results.

Carried out at Prayoga Institute of Education Research as part of its Anveshana student research programme, the project was guided by Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Athavan Anand and Co-PI Asha C.H. The study established the existence of toxic chemicals like Bisphenol S (BPS) and Diphenyl Sulfone (DPS) in the thermal bill paper, a commonly used item handled by millions, on a daily basis

What is BPS and why is it harmful?

Bisphenol S is often used as a substitute for Bisphenol A, a chemical now eliminated from most consumer goods courtesy its endocrine-disrupting effect and connection to multiple health disorders. These chemicals were detected in thermal paper, a material commodity commonly used to print receipts at stores, bus stops, toll booths, and ATMs. These chemicals can potentially pass into the human body through contact with skin and remain for hours, even impacting the heart, hormones and nervous system and be a potential cause for cancer.

Although viewed as safer, recent findings worldwide show that BPS is likely to cause similar harm. This is because upon application of heat from the printer, it reacts with the dye to form text. Since BPS is not chemically fixed to the paper, it readily transfers to skin and into the body when handled.

How was the research carried out?

In this project, both printed and unprinted thermal papers were tested with different solvents to extract their chemical composition, and the analysis confirmed the presence of harmful compounds such as BPS and DPS. Unprinted thermal paper was purchased from a local stationery store in Bengaluru and cut into uniform squares (1×1 cm) to ensure consistency. Printed bills were collected from sources including ATMs, supermarkets, bus tickets, electricity bills, and vegetable vendors.

Various solvents such as hexane, petroleum ether, ethanol, chloroform, ethyl acetate, methanol, and water were tested, with thin-layer chromatography used to identify the widest extraction range. Extractions were carried out from 5 grams of thermal paper samples to compare the chemical profile of printed bills with the unprinted ones.

This analysis revealed BPS and, surprisingly, DPS. To find out what these chemicals do in the body, the researchers employed SwissADME, a computational software that can predict such physical properties as solubility, permeability through cell membranes, and penetration of the blood-brain barrier.

The compounds’ toxicity was also determined by testing with water fleas (Daphnia pulex), an environmentally responsive aquatic organism that is commonly applied in environmental studies. Tests resulted in drastic declines in its heart rate, while higher concentrations resulted in death within 24 hours, clear indications of major potential effects from extended or repeated exposure. The results point towards a possible mass public health issue, especially for those who touch receipts daily – e.g., bus conductors, and cashiers.

Are there any alternatives?

Dr. S. Athavan alias Anand, Senior Researcher - Chemistry, the Principal Investigator (PI) for this project pointed out that opting for e-bills in the form of email or SMS is an easy and environment-friendly step to minimize exposure. Prayoga aims to extend this study by not only examining other everyday products with potential chemical risks but also exploring sustainable alternatives to thermal paper itself.

This research, released as a pre-print on bioRxiv, opens the door to innovative solutions. One promising direction is the use of innovative, safer technologies such as vitamin C–based ink, already being adopted in institutions like the Yale University Library (USA). In addition to sustained student participation in hands-on research, the ultimate long-term vision is to contribute toward creating awareness in the public and influencing policy advocacy for the shift toward healthier and more environmentally friendly alternatives in daily transactions.

“Before this project, I never thought that the small receipts we get in shops could be harmful. When we tested the thermal bill papers, I was surprised to know that chemicals like BPA are present in them. I also realized how easily we touch receipts every day without knowing the risks. This project made me think more critically about the things I use daily, and I feel proud that our work can create awareness among people.” said R. Usha, a Grade 10 researcher at Prayoga, from Sai Krushna Vidya Mandir School, Hosadoddi Village, Bengaluru

“The significance of our findings lies in uncovering how everyday items, such as shopping receipts, can expose people to harmful chemicals like bisphenol derivatives. The students demonstrated genuine curiosity and commitment, from learning the basics of extraction and analysis to interpreting the broader implications of their results. Beyond laboratory skills, the project gave them a sense of responsibility to create awareness in their families and communities.” added Dr. Athavan. This reflects Prayoga’s mission to enable school students, including those from disadvantaged communities, to carry out authentic, high-quality research that addresses real-world problems and contributes to scientific progress.