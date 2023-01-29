Suraj Revanna fields for his mother, bowls for his father and stumps his uncle

Hassan: The intra-party strife in Janata Dal (Secular) has caused a disagreement within the family regarding the ticket in Hassan constituency. The family run party has now witnessed a standoff between the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy and his nephew Suraj Revanna. On Friday, Kumaraswamy implied that worthy party workers will be given tickets from constituencies where party presence is strong. Sources claimed that Kumaraswamy was likely fielding for a Former Zilla Panchayat Vice-President of Hassan, HP Swaroop who is considered a capable candidate in the assembly constituency.

In response to this on Saturday, Suraj Revanna made a statement in support of his mother, Bhavani Revanna to get her a ticket from Hassan. Suraj also mentioned that his uncle, Kumaraswamy was only putting forth his opinion on the matter. "If my mother, Bhavani Revanna contests from Hassan constituency, JD(S) victory is imminent. The idea of fielding for common people and party workers must be kept at bay. Because there is no one who knows Hassan better than Revanna (Suraj's father). There is nobody who is as capable as Revanna when it comes to making decisions about Hassan," Suraj said.

"My grandfather, HD Deve Gowda has been making final decisions about candidates contesting from any constituency. Deve Gowda will still make those decisions," Suraj Revanna added.

In another development, several party workers and leaders conducted a protest outside Revanna's younger son and Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna's house and demanded the party to give a ticket to Bhavani Revanna from Hassan. Prajwal Revanna and his mother Bhavani Revanna soon convinced the protestors to halt the protest.

Prajwal then spoke to media personnel and said, "There is still time to decide on this matter and there is no confusion regarding it. Deve Gowda will be visiting Hassan sometime soon and a meeting will be conducted with Revanna and other MLAs. A final decision will be taken on this issue."

In the meanwhile, Revanna has kept his calm and maintained silence regarding this matter, probably knowing that certain rituals in nepotism is still at play.