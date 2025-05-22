Tamanna Appointed as KSDL’s Brand Ambassador

Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday stated that actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited (KSDL). The move is aimed at expanding the global reach of the prestigious state-owned enterprise. The minister stated that the decision was made considering the actress’s wide appeal, strong digital presence, and her ability to connect with the younger generation.

Responding to objections raised by certain quarters, Minister Patil described the appointment of Tamannaah as a thoughtful and research-backed decision. She has been signed as the brand ambassador for a period of two years, for which she will be paid ₹6.2 crore.

In the financial year 2024–25, KSDL recorded an impressive turnover of ₹1,785.99 crore, out of which around ₹1,430 crore—approximately 80%—was generated from six key states: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra. “Our target is to reach ₹5,000 crore in sales by 2030, and in this context, a strong marketing strategy becomes vital. This appointment was made based on recommendations from marketing experts,” he highlighted.

“Other leading celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani were also considered. However, after evaluating factors like ongoing brand endorsements, availability, and associated costs, Tamannaah was selected for her strong pan-India appeal, reasonable engagement terms, and remarkable digital reach with over 28 million followers,” Patil said. Marketing experts felt that her persona resonates well with younger audiences and aligns with KSDL’s brand values of quality, heritage, and contemporary relevance.

He further added, “It is important to note that this endorsement is only one part of a much broader strategic transformation currently underway at KSDL.” Highlighting KSDL’s commitment to local employment, the minister pointed out that 89% of its workforce comprises Kannadigas. The enterprise is not only profitable but has also been contributing dividends to the Government of Karnataka, thereby supporting the state's development. Efforts are being made to expand into Middle Eastern and European markets. As part of its strategy, 435 new distributors are being appointed to strengthen KSDL’s pan-India and international distribution network. Simultaneously, steps are being taken to enter modern trade and e-commerce channels, with a focused target of ₹500 crore, along with an export goal of ₹150 crore to improve global reach, he explained.

“It is a matter of pride that a government enterprise like KSDL has grown to the extent of establishing a unit in Vijayapura. We are also working on improving packaging appeal to enhance the brand’s value,” the minister added.

KSDL Chairman Appaji Nadagouda said that a strong and suitable strategy is crucial for expanding the brand in North India and global markets. Tamannaah’s appointment is based purely on marketing criteria, and the government is committed to taking this 109-year-old state enterprise to even greater heights.