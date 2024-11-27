Tamil Star Couple Suriya and Jyothika Visit Kollur Mookambika Temple

Udupi: The Kollur Mookambika Temple, a spiritual hub attracting devotees from across the country, witnessed a touch of stardom on Wednesday. Renowned Tamil film stars Suriya and Jyothika visited the temple to seek the blessings of the goddess, drawing crowds of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the celebrated couple.

Arriving at Kollur last night, the Kollywood duo participated in the temple’s rituals, including the Chandika yaaga and Poornahuti ceremonies held earlier today. Fans, not just from Tamil Nadu but also from Karnataka, gathered in large numbers to see their favourite stars in person, underscoring their pan-South India appeal.

While Suriya and Jyothika’s visit created a buzz, their latest cinematic outing, Kanguva, remains in the spotlight for different reasons. Despite high expectations and grand visuals, the fantasy period-action film directed by Siva has struggled at the box office. Released with much fanfare, the movie saw a sharp decline in collections on its 12th day, failing to sustain the pre-release hype and star power.

Nevertheless, the couple's temple visit reminded fans of their grounded nature and enduring popularity, offering a brief respite from the challenges of the big screen.(eom)