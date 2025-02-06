Technical Glitch Disrupt Property Registrations

Bengaluru: Property registrations across Karnataka have been severely impacted due to persistent technical issues in the Kaveri 2.0 software used by sub-registrar offices. Reports suggest that for the past 15 days, officials have struggled to log in, leading to a slowdown in property registrations across the state.

The disruption has affected all 252 sub-registrar offices, leaving citizens frustrated as they face difficulties in uploading necessary documents. Officials too have been unable to process registrations efficiently, causing significant delays. The situation worsened last Saturday when registrations nearly came to a complete halt.

Speculation has arisen regarding the root cause of the issue, with some linking it to potential non-payment of dues to the vendors responsible for maintaining the servers. However, authorities have not confirmed these claims.

Officials noted that the technical issues began shortly after the deadline for securing e-khatas was announced.