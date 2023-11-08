Technical problem of Gruhalakshmi project will be resolved soon: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Bengaluru: One of the ambitious projects of the Karnataka government, Gruha lakshmi Yojana has reached 95 percent of the housewives and the technical problem will be resolved soon, said Lakshmi R Hebbalkar, Minister of Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens.

The Minister was briefed about the training of Child Development Officers under the Gruhalakshmi Yojana at the Bangalore One Center in BWSSB office, Bangalore. She instructed the CDPOs to resolve the technical issues regarding the Gruhalakshmi Yojana as soon as possible. Checked about technical error, staff problem.

Speaking at a press conference later, the minister said that the Gruhalakshmi project has been 95 percent successful so far and CDPOs of three districts are being trained daily to solve the problems. So far 1,16,65,000 women have registered for the Gruhalakshmi Yojana. Out of this, Rs 2,119 crores was deposited in Gruhalakshmi's account in August, through which 97 percent was deposited through DBT, the minister explained. In the month of August, five lakh families did not receive money due to a technical error. In September, 82% of the families were given money and 12 lakh families had money left in their bank accounts due to technical glitches or KYC issues. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that Rs 2400 crore has been released in October.

100 percent target by Diwali

Those who have registered by August 15, if they have not got paid till now, will be paid for three months together. She said that even if the money has not come yet, the full balance will be paid. She said that it will be ensured that the money goes to all the beneficiaries by the time of Diwali festival. Therefore, training is being given to the officials and the Gruhalakshmi confusion will be cleared in ten days, he said.

The Director of Women and Child Welfare Department, M S Archana and Dileesh, Director of E-Governance Department were present.