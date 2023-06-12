Tenants kill woman, cut body into pieces; one arrested

Bengaluru: In a recent murder that took place in Bangalore, the cops found similarities to Shraddha Walkar case in Delhi and the Saraswati Vaidya case in Mumbai.

The murder took place under the Bannerghatta Police Station limits of Anekal sub-division.

The accused had come to Bengaluru from Bihar and killed a woman for property and threw her body parts piece by piece. Among the accused, Indal Kumar (21) was caught by the police. The deceased woman has been identified as Geeta (54) and had given the home on rent to seven youths.

The dead body of the deceased was found on June 1. The Bannerghatta police, who had investigated the matter, formed a special team to track down the killers. A successful police operation resulted in the arrest of one person.

The young men from Bihar were staying in Geetha’s house, the deceased woman. Finally, they forced her to transfer the house property in their name. Later they killed her for not agreeing to it. The body was cut into several pieces to ensure that this matter was not known outside. The body parts were cut into pieces and thrown away. The cut parts were packed in a plastic cover and transported elsewhere.

After murdering the woman, the accused went to work as if nothing had happened. Two of the accused even had food by sitting in front of the corpse. On the third day of the crime, the accused, alarmed by the stench, threw the body parts at the back of the house and escaped. While the woman’s head and a hand were found 1 km away in the forest area of Bannerghatta Biological Park.

The investigation team also doesn’t rule out the possibility of rape before the act and will be confirmed once the postmortem report is verified. Prima facie it appears that the murder was done for property reasons. Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi has stated that a trap has been laid for the main accused Pankaj Kumar, Sumeet and the rest of the accused.