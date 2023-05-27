The inspiring story of a Kenyan mother’s medical miracle

Bengaluru: In an incredible tale of resilience and determination, Wilbonah Bonareri Morange, a 41-year-old woman from Kenya, defied the odds and made a miraculous recovery at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in Bengaluru. She embarked on a courageous journey from Kenya to seek treatment for her two children, who were carriers of the sickle cell disease.

However, her own life took an unexpected turn while she was at BGS GGH. Initially admitted to a different hospital, she experienced a cardiac arrest and received CPR for over 40 minutes before being urgently transferred to BGS for further treatment.

Upon arrival, Wilbonah was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition called Pulmonary Embolism, where a blood clot blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. Her condition was critical, and she required strong medication to stabilize her. Despite the high risk of bleeding complications, the medical team swiftly acted and administered a treatment called thrombolysis at midnight. Thrombolysis involves dissolving blood clots. It was a crucial decision considering her Covid-19 positive result, making her condition even more challenging to manage.

Wilbonah’s journey to recovery was not without hurdles, but the dedicated multidisciplinary team at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital provided exceptional care at every step. Driven by their expertise and compassion, they guided Wilbonah through this challenging time. The medical specialists, along with the devoted nurses in the MICU, played instrumental roles in her remarkable progress.

The In-Charge of MICU and Senior Consultant in Critical Care Medicine, Dr. Hemant H R said, “Wilbonah’s critical condition required immediate intervention to prevent further organ damage. Administering thrombolysis was a high-risk decision, considering her previous cardiac arrest and prolonged CPR.”

The Consultant in Critical Care Medicine, Dr. Gourishankar Reddy said, “Wilbonah’s Covid infection added complexity to her case, as it can worsen the vaso occlusive crisis in individuals with sickle cell trait. Our collaborative approach, involving various medical teams and advanced ICU facilities, played a pivotal role in her recovery.”

“My journey has been nothing short of a miracle, and I am forever grateful to the dedicated team at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital,” Wilbonah expressed with heartfelt gratitude.

“I traveled from Kenya, hoping to find treatment for my children, but little did I know that my own life would hang in the balance. The doctors, psychologists, and nurses worked tirelessly to save me, and their expertise and care brought me back from the brink. The caregiving staff and nurses made every effort to communicate with me in my native language, Swahili, to ensure I felt understood and comfortable. Today, I am here with my family, and I cherish every moment. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”