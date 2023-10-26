The new statcast of ‘Duranga Season 2’ launched the #ZEE5GameChangers campaign

Bengaluru: ZEE5, the OTT arm of ZEEL, in its latest endeavour announced #ZEE5GameChangers to drive awareness on socially relevant issues through its content and marketing initiatives. The campaign was launched by the leading star-cast of ‘Duranga Season 2’ with the female police force deliberating on the struggles and achievements of women in the field of law enforcement. The interaction happened between ace actors Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami, notable director Rohan Sippy and Abhirup Datta, Head of AVOD Marketing, ZEE5.

The campaign was announced with the launch of upcoming psychological thriller ‘Duranga 2’, highlighting the issue of identity theft alongside championing the narrative of a driven female cop. Through its extensive roster of such stories across a multitude of issues, languages, and formats, ZEE5 has always aimed to spotlight crucial matters that warrant awareness and sensitization via entertainment. The #ZEE5GameChangers initiative is an extension of the content on the platform and seeks to drive awareness on pertinent themes whilst fostering change through bold and powerful storytelling. Sharing the experiences and the journey of police workforce, DCP PRO Suman Nalwa engaged in a conversation with Drashti Dhami, the lead actress of Duranga.

DCP PRO Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police said, “It is extremely heartening to see ZEE5 coming up with socially relevant and appealing content titles, having the capacity to hold the audiences on the tenterhooks. We are also delighted that ZEE5 acknowledges and appreciates the work being done by women police personnel. The female police officers of the Delhi Police Force hail from different parts of the country and work on challenging tasks despite of their struggles and hardships. This acknowledgment and interaction gives us motivation and rejuvenates our commitment to serve the city to the best of our capabilities.”

The Head – AVOD Marketing, ZEE5, Abhirup Datta said, “At ZEE5, our commitment is to invest in educational, innovative, and relatable content. While we celebrate cultural diversity, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of addressing real-life challenges as a consumer-centric brand. We believe in the transformative power of storytelling and recognize that it's through deliberate and impactful marketing efforts that we can connect/educate/sensitise the wider audience. With #ZEE5GameChangers we aim to create a platform where we can connect, collaborate, and communicate with our viewers through impactful content and marketing initiatives. With every initiative like this, we aim to create conversations that matter and give our audiences greater access to diverse and quality narratives.”

Duranga’s lead actress Drashti Dhami said, "While Duranga gave me a chance to portray the role of a police officer, #ZEE5GameChangers initiative gave me the chance to interact with some of these brave real-life heroes / women police officers in the Delhi force. It was my profound honour to be part of this initiative that not only celebrates the noteworthy achievements of these exceptional women but also ignites crucial conversations surrounding their inspirational journeys. Meeting them served as a great reminder that each of us has the power to break barriers, shatter stereotypes, and make a significant impact. I am truly thrilled to be a part of a moment that recognizes their invaluable contributions to society and acknowledges that their stories need to be heard and celebrated."

ZEE5 offers a plethora of socially relevant content across languages, fostering inclusivity, breaking stereotypes, and initiating important conversations to empower audiences and inspire change. Duranga is a web-series with 8 episodes, released in August 2022. It is produced by Rose Audio Visuals and starring Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami, and Gulshan Devaiah as lead actors and offers a captivating love story packaged with mystery and suspense. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the Season 2 of Duranga premiered on 24th October 2023. For this season, fans can expect more twists and revelations as Inspector Ira investigates her seemingly perfect husband's dark past.