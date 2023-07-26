Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB

Shivamogga: In a daring operation,on Tuesday night a group of thieves attempted to rob an ATM in Shivamogga using a stolen JCB, but their plans were thwarted by the timely arrival of night patrol police.

The incident occurred in the Vinobanagar extension of city where the miscreants brought a stolen JCB to an Axik Bank ATM. Under the cover of darkness, they began their audacious attempt to break into the ATM and steal the cash inside.

However, their luck ran out when the night patrol police reached the scene. Upon seeing the approaching police , the thieves hastily abandoned their operation and fled, leaving the stolen JCB behind.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered that the JCB used in the attempted ATM heist was also stolen. This revelation added a twist to the case, suggesting that the criminals were well-prepared and had a network involved in stealing heavy machinery.

The police registered a case at the Vinobanagar police station, and investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits behind this audacious crime.

Local residents expressed their relief that the police intervened in time and foiled the attempted ATM heist, preventing any loss of public money. They lauded the swift response of the night patrol police, who prevented the criminals from succeeding in their nefarious plans.