Bengaluru: Getting a tattoo is the most recent lifestyle trend. They maybe portraits, symbols, quotes, punctuation marks and much more, it has undoubtedly become a style statement. On the other hand, getting a tattoo has an emotional meaning for certain people.

With over 10 years of experience in the tattoo business, Sunil C.K has worked with numerous clients. The Tattoo Impec Studio is one of the reasons for his clients to get motivated and feel better about themselves.

For hundreds of years, tattooing has been practised in many parts of India, it maybe through hand-poking, or machine tattooing.

"Tattoos used to be considered a taboo or frowned upon because people would think that the behaviour of an individual is reflected through this and it wasn't socially acceptable. However, this has changed over time, it is seen as a form of art that is fashionable these days,"Suniltells The Hans India.

Years ago, people would prefer religious tattoos like hymns or symbols but gradually, this has transformed. They also opt for a colourful tattoo rather than getting a plain old symbol, this comparatively consumes more time.

He further said, today, the idea of getting inked is all about how they connect to their tattoos; it has to be meaningful and must have a story to convey. "Some of my clients prefer quotes that inspire them and the others wish to get an insightful tattoo that lets me work on a design which specifically talks about their story."

He also suggests that it is important to check the condition of the studio before getting inked as hygiene should be a priority. "Think before you get inked. Decide on what kind of tattoo you require and educate yourself, visit the place once to check whether it seems hygienic. Clean equipment must be used, if not, you might be inviting bacterial infections," he adds.

Most of the tattoo studios went along with the Covid-19 protocol during the pandemic. The number was limited to one client a day.

"I got inked during the pandemic. I was extremely satisfied with my tattoo as I could relate to it and that it displayed my emotions.

The studio where I got my tattoo from was also hygienic and I knew about this since I had studied about the studio beforehand," says Pramodh Kumar S, a client.

Therefore, before you go to astudio, educate yourself on the health concerns you may be exposing yourself to.