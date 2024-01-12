Those who fail to ensure Cong win in LS will lose posts: K’taka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on Friday said the ministers who fail to ensure Congress' win in the Lok Sabha seats in the state will lose their posts.

Parameshwara said the warning has come from the high command and the ministers have to deliver otherwise "they will be sacked".

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, "Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is arriving in the state in a day or two. The discussion about the candidates and ministers contesting Parliamentary elections has not come up yet.

“We have been asked to take responsibility and carry out the campaigning.

"Warning of sacking from the posts has also been given. The high command had also stated that if the party gets defeated in seats where it can win easily, it will be assumed that the work is not done. The high command had also stated to take their warnings seriously or they will face consequences,” the minister said.

“All of us were called by the AICC President for the preparations of Lok Sabha elections. Leaders from all states were invited. There are five clusters in the country and Karnataka is in the cluster one. Earlier, observers were appointed and now coordinators are put in place. The war room is now being renamed as the convention centre. Senior leader Shashikanth Senthil has been made the head of coordination,” he stated.

Parameshwara said that the high command has maintained that in the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had won one seat in Karnataka and there is a need to win more seats. Earlier Congress had won 27 seats out of 28 in Karnataka and this time the party should win all seats.