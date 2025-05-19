Thousands of sandalwood trees growing rapidly in Honnikeri hills

Bidar: Karnataka is renowned for sandalwood, producing the highest quantity in the country. The Honnikeri Hill in Bidar district is lush with hundreds of thousands of sandalwood trees, covering around 1776 acres. Forest officials diligently patrol daily to care for, nurture, and preserve these valuable trees

To promote sandalwood cultivation and protection, the Forest Department has launched the SiriGhand initiative. This program involves installing a multi-lane wire fencing around sandalwood-rich forest areas at a significant expense and appointing staff to safeguard these trees. Additionally, three trained Muddhul dogs have been deployed to apprehend sandalwood thieves.

A wire fence has been erected around the sandalwood plantations within the protected forests near Honnikeri, extending up to approximately 19 km. Forest personnel work tirelessly day and night to patrol and secure the area, demonstrating the department’s commitment to sandalwood preservation.

Furthermore, the department encourages interested farmers to cultivate sandalwood. In Bidar district, around 50,000 sandalwood saplings have been planted across various taluks by farmers. Currently, these trees are thriving and standing tall. One such farmer, Mohammad Jaffar from Chitta village, Bidar, has cultivated sandalwood on his 7-acre land. He estimates that after ten years, he can earn between Rs. 10 to 15 crore from sandalwood alone. Jaffar has planted over 1,500 sandalwood trees, along with mango, hibiscus, banana, and papaya plants, demonstrating a diversified farm.