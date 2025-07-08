Three Nigerians arrested; drugs worth Rs 4 cr seized

Bengaluru: Three Nigerians were arrested and 2.8 kg of synthetic narcotics were seized near Kempegowda International Airport, police said on Monday. Nearly 400 kg of hydro ganja was also recovered from them, police said and estimated the value of the drugs be worth over Rs 4 crore. According to Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police C K Baba, the foreign nationals had arrived in India on medical visas and were found to be overstaying.

“Based on credible intelligence and surveillance of suspect movements, our team identified suspicious activity involving the movement of foreign nationals,” Baba told reporters. During a search of their residence at Rajanukunte, police seized 2.8 kg of MDMA crystals, approximately 400 kg of hydro Ganja, over Rs 2 lakh in cash, seven mobile phones, packaging materials, and a weighing machine. Preliminary investigation revealed the accused had entered India via Delhi in December 2024, citing “medical reasons”. After completing their stay in the capital, they travelled to Bengaluru, where they were allegedly operating from.

“They concealed the drugs within cardboard sheets used for packing clothes and transported them discreetly from one location to another,” Baba said.