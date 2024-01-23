Ticketless travel in South Western Railway Zone trains: Rs 46 crore fine collected

Bengaluru: There are advertisements posted for public display stating ticketless travel leads to imposing fines. However there are several people travelling without a ticket. The authorities fined the passengers who traveled without tickets in the South Western Railway zone, and collected Rs 46.31 crore till December 2023 last year. In 2023, a total of 6,27,014 ticketless travel cases were recorded.

In 2023, the Bengaluru Division fined 3,68,205 passengers and collected Rs 28.26 crore. This is higher than the fines collected earlier. There is an increase of 9.95% compared to the same period last year.

In December 2023 alone, the South Western Railway Department registered 72,041 cases and collected a fine of Rs 5.13 crore. As per section 138 of Railway Act 1989, if any passenger is found traveling without proper pass/ticket, Rs 250 equivalent to fine or fee. (Normal single fare plus additional charges ie Rs 250 for the distance traveled or from the station from where the train started) whichever is higher. Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanmadi appreciated that the ticket checking staff has done a commendable job during this financial year i.e. from April 1 to December 31, 2023.