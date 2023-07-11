Tipplers in Udupi launch novel Protest booze Price Hike Demand 90ml Free Alcohol Twice a Day

Udupi: Udupi bore witness to an extraordinary display of dissent as tipplers took to the streets, voicing their discontent with the unjustified surge in alcohol prices. In a remarkable departure from traditional demonstrations, the protest unfolded with a humorous touch, effectively capturing attention and adding a touch of levity to their cause.

A “high spirited” gathering congregated at the bustling Chittaranjan Circle, armed with a striking emblem of their discontent—a meticulously adorned bottle of liquor, embellished with vivid blooms. The ceremonial lighting of a lamp heralded the commencement of this unconventional spectacle, accompanied by the rhythmic cadence of drums reverberating through the air, enticing both passers-by and spectators to take note.

Leading the charge were prominent figures from the Udupi Civic Committee. Their stirring addresses to the gathering resonated with conviction and purpose. At the heart of their message lay a fervent appeal to the state government: the provision of free alcohol.

One of the members from the gathering articulated the grievances of the protesters. With a touch of whimsy, he wryly juxtaposed the public's reaction to price hikes in essential commodities like cooking gas and electricity with the seemingly unacknowledged surge in alcohol prices.

"Our resilient daily wage earners have sought solace in spirits, using alcohol to alleviate the physical toll exacted by their toil. They demand nothing less than free liquor or a total ban on its sale," he was heard saying.

Central to the demonstrators' conviction was the belief that the government, bolstered by the substantial revenue accrued from exorbitant liquor taxes, possessed the fiscal capacity to implement an initiative tailored to meet the needs of avid imbibers.

Their proposed solution was a scheme that would provide a carefully measured 90 ml of alcohol both in the morning and evening, for free.

Pushing the boundaries of their demands, the protesters proffered two alternatives to the government. Firstly, they advocated for the provision of alcohol at no cost. Alternatively, they suggested an outright prohibition on the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Beyond the whimsical facade of the protest lay deeper concerns, resonating with the tipplers of Udupi. By deftly intertwining satire and inventive symbolism, the demonstrators artfully captured public attention, compelling individuals to confront the issue of spiralling alcohol prices and its profound impact on the daily lives of those seeking solace in a drink.