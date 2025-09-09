TN MP files defamation suit against MLA in Dharmasthala controversy

Bengaluru: Inthe eye of the storm surrounding the Dharmasthala mass burial controversy, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has taken a defiant stand against what he described as politically concocted allegations. On Saturday, Senthil filed a criminal defamation suit in a Bengaluru court against BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, rejecting claims that he orchestrated the defamatory campaign linked to the Dharmasthala case. The matter has been adjourned to September 11.

Addressing the media, Senthil denounced the allegations as “baseless, politically motivated”, warning that such fabrications, if unchallenged, could be “turned into movies and taken to the Oscars”—a vivid metaphor underscoring the absurdity of the claims. He clarified that he lives at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi, refuting reports of a private residence, and dismissed attempts to link him religiously to the controversy.

Senthil further highlighted his cooperation with the CBI during its probe into illegal mining—during which Janardhana Reddy himself was arrested—casting doubt on Reddy’s motives. In strong counteraction, Reddy demanded a central probe by the CBI or NIA, alleging a deeper conspiracy and suggesting Senthil enjoys protection from the state government.

This confrontation unfolds against a broader backdrop of political theatrics. The Dharmasthala temple town has become a flashpoint, with parallel yatras organised by both BJP (“Dharma Rakshana Yatra”) and Congress (“Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra”) mobilising large crowds and tightening security.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues probing mass burial claims raised by an ex-sanitation worker. Despite numerous excavation sites, only partial skeletal remains have been found. The case remains under intense scrutiny and has captured national attention.

As Senthil seeks judicial redress to reclaim his reputation, his legal move highlights the intersection of politics, religion, and public perception shaping the Dharmasthala saga.