Tomato prices plummet, farmers face severe losses

Kolar: In Kolar district, the price of tomatoes has suddenly dropped, leaving local farmers in distress. Over the past four to five years, tomato cultivation in the region has been plagued by viral diseases, including Bingi virus and leaf curl, severely affecting production. Despite farmers enduring significant hardships and investing lakhs of rupees, their crops often failed due to these persistent diseases, resulting in heavy losses even when market prices remained favourable.

This year, however, the situation has changed. The tomato season has begun successfully, and Kolar district has produced a good harvest, thanks to favourable weather conditions. Unfortunately, the prices at the Kolar Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) market have plummeted. Tomatoes are now being sold for as low as 50, 80, and 100 rupees per box, making it unviable for farmers to recover their investments. As a result, many farmers are leaving their harvested tomatoes in the fields or dumping them roadside.

In response, farmers’ associations have staged protests demanding that the government set a minimum support price of at least ten rupees per kilogram for tomatoes. They argue that such a support price would help cover their costs and prevent further losses.

The past five years saw tomato crops ravaged by diseases, which hampered production and reduced market prices. Farmers tried various chemical treatments, but nothing proved effective, leading many to abandon tomato cultivation altogether.

Meanwhile, farmers from neighboring districts like Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mysore, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar increased their tomato cultivation, anticipating better prices. This year, with a good harvest from Kolar and neighboring districts, the market is flooded with tomatoes. The oversupply has caused prices to crash, leaving farmers disillusioned.

Farmers are now appealing to the government to intervene and provide a minimum support price of 10 rupees per kilogram to help them recover their costs and sustain their livelihoods. In summary, after battling viral diseases and poor yields over the past five years, Kolar farmers saw a promising harvest this year. However, due to excessive supply and falling prices, they are facing significant financial losses and are urging the government to step in and support tomato growers.